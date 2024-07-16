5 Big Questions About Titans DB Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans are taking a flier on former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who signed a one-year deal with the team last week.
To learn more about the newest Titan, we spoke with All Seahawks deputy editor Connor Benintendi.
1. Why did the Seahawks cut Adams earlier this offseason?
The reasoning for the release of Adams was two-fold: He carried an unguaranteed $16.5 million cap hit in 2024, and Seattle’s new coaching staff had no allegiance to him. Adams had played in just 22 of 51 possible games since signing the four-year extension in 2021 that made him the highest paid safety in the NFL at the time.
2. What is Adams’ biggest strength?
Adams is best when rushing the passer and in stopping the run. He has never shied away from contact, which is part of what led him to be injury prone. If he was slightly bigger, linebacker would undoubtedly be his best positional fit.
3. What is Adams’ biggest weakness?
Adams is a liability in all areas of coverage. He struggles to cover tight ends, doesn’t locate the ball well and appeared to become much slower after the multiple lower body injuries he has endured. With receivers only getting faster, Adams has been exposed in that area the last few seasons.
4. What is one thing people should know about Adams that cannot be found in a box score?
When he is on the field, it’s clear Adams has a passion for the game and gives 100 percent on every play. Effort was never an issue for him — it was only whether he was healthy enough to give that effort.
5. Can Adams return to his Pro Bowl self?
Most likely, no. His injuries seem to have compounded so much that he simply doesn’t have the body he had when earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. If he is used in a very niche role, it’s possible he could be a legitimate contributor. However, he likely won’t be an every-down kind of player that would be required to reach his former peak.
