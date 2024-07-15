Titans Facing Serious Question on Offense
The Tennessee Titans are revamping their offensive line by drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick to play left tackle and signing veteran Lloyd Cushenberry III away from the Denver Broncos to play center.
The team is also adding offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the father of head coach Brian, to lead the unit. Callahan's three decades of NFL coaching experience will come in handy as he hopes to turn around one of the league's worst units a year ago.
However, CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo is still questioning whether the Titans have enough depth in the trenches.
"Tennessee's O-line isn't a finished product," DeArdo writes. "There is currently no true center behind Cushenberry (Daniel Brunskill, who started at guard last season, is currently slated as the team's backup center). Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is still working his way back from season-ending shoulder injury. His backup, former Brown Leroy Watson, has played in just seven regular season games with no starts. Expect the Titans to watch their right tackle situation closely during camp, along with keeping an tabs on how Brunskill is progressing at center."
Brunskill is still slated to be the starting right guard for the team, so it's to be expected that the Titans make some changes to the depth chart in due time. That could involve signing a backup center or possibly a veteran tackle who could play on either side. Latham played on the right side in college but believe in his abilities enough to put him on the left side to protect quarterback Will Levis' blindside.
The team could look to sign a veteran tackle like D.J. Humphries or even David Bakhtiari from the Green Bay Packers, but the Titans' lack of movement in the trenches leads some to believe that the team feels more confident in their depth than outside critics. However, signings happen all the time during training camp, and the Titans may simply be waiting to see some of their younger players in late July and August to determine if they need to go and add some depth from free agency.
