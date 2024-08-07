Big Roster Turnover Gives Titans Shot in 2024
Many people are overlooking the Tennessee Titans for the upcoming season based on recent history.
They missed the playoffs in each of the last two years, including a 6-11 mark in 2023 that catapulted them to the bottom quarter of the NFL. That's part of the reason why the Titans completely revamped their organization, firing the defensive-minded Mike Vrabel and hiring offensive-minded Brian Callahan from the Cincinnati Bengals and adding a bunch of new pieces to make the team feel fresh.
Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon explains that the roster turnover should give the Titans some relevancy in the upcoming season.
"While nobody can guarantee that Tennessee's overhaul will pay off, I can't argue with the effort. Offensively, the Titans added running back Tony Pollard, receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and offensive tackle JC Latham. Tennessee patched the secondary with L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie before drafting D-tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The roster looks stronger this season," Kenyon writes.
Different doesn't mean bad, and that could be the case for the Titans. Out of the 22 starters on the field, more than half were not on the team last year. That means we should likely expect different results out of the Titans in 2024. And if they end up with a similar or identical record, they probably won't get there in the same route that got them to that destination last year.
However, there's something to be said about the lack of experience playing together that could hurt the Titans in the long run. This group hasn't proven that they can win together, so expectations should be tampered.
However, they also haven't proven that they will lose together either. And that at the very least should give the Titans reason why they can be better in the upcoming season.
