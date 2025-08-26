Titans Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster
The Tennessee Titans have made their cuts and they now have their initial 53-man roster to start the season.
Here's a look at who made the cut:
Quarterbacks (2): Cam Ward, Brandon Allen.
Ward is the starter while Allen wins the backup job over Trevor Siemian.
Running backs (3): Tony Pollard, Julius Chestnut, Kalel Mullings.
Tyjae Spears begins the season on injured reserve, leaving three running backs on the roster.
Receivers (6): Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Bryce Oliver, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike.
James Proche II was a surprise cut, but the team will start carrying six wideouts.
Tight ends (3): Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson.
Josh Whyle, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was one of the more notable cuts.
Offensive line (11): C Lloyd Cushenberry, LG Peter Skoronski, LT Dan Moore Jr., RG Kevin Zeitler, RT JC Latham, C/G Corey Levin, OL Blake Hance, G Jackson Slater, T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, T John Ojukwu, T Olisaemeka Udoh.
The Titans are opting to carry 11 offensive linemen, but that might not stay the same after the waiver claims.
Defensive line (5): DT Jeffery Simmons, NT T'Vondre Sweat, DE Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL James Lynch, DT Timmy Horne.
The Titans have their five offensive lineman, offering zero surprises.
Linebackers (9): ILB Cody Barton, ILB Cedric Gray, ILB James Williams Sr., ILB Curtis Jacobs, OLB Arden Key, OLB Dre'Mont Jones, OLB Jaylen Harrell, OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo, OLB Jihad Ward.
It looks like Gray is considered to be the starter with Williams as the backup.
Cornerbacks (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Darrell Baker Jr., Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Marcus Harris.
The Titans carry the six cornerbacks that have looked the best in training camp. Sneed starts the season on the active roster.
Safeties (5): Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Mike Brown, Kevin Winston Jr.
The five safeties offer a ton of value going into the season.
Kicker (1): Joey Slye.
Punter (1): Johnny Hekker.
Long snapper (1): Morgan Cox.
Without any competition, Slye, Hekker and Cox win the final three spots on the roster.
