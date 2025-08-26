Titans Place Promising RB on IR
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is getting some unfortunate news as the season begins.
"Sources: Titans RB Tyjae Spears, who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this month and was spotted in a walking boot this weekend, is being placed on injured reserve, meaning he will sidelined at least the first four games of the season," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
Spears, 24, suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn't practiced since. Going into his third year, Spears was hoping not to pick up an injury like he did in 2024, but that unfortunately was not the case.
Spears starting the season on injured reserve, which will keep him out for the first four games of the season. The Titans will now have to rely heavily on veteran Tony Pollard to carry the load in the backfield.
The injury also comes at a unique time because the Titans have to finalize their 53-man rosters. Spears won't be on the list because he is heading to injured reserve, which opens up a spot on the team.
The Titans could use the extra roster spot for someone on a waiver claim, but the team will also need to add a running back.
Pollard will be a lock for the roster, but the Titans are also dealing with an ankle injury for sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings. The team has yet to put Mullings on injured reserve, pointing to a positive development in his recovery, but the team is going to need more reinforcements in the backfield.
The Titans could opt to keep Julius Chestnut, a four-year veteran who fought for reps against Mullings in the team's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Chestnut's chances of making the roster increase tremendously with Spears' injury. The Titans might also end up keeping someone like Jordan Mims, who has also flashed potential during training camp.
Spears will be on the sidelines when the Titans open the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7.
