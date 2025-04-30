Analyst: Titans Failed With Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are keeping Will Levis around despite taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick to be the team's quarterback of the future.
Levis was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by former general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel, both of whom are no longer with the Titans.
With the Titans looking to put their past behind them, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski officially declared Levis as a failure for Tennessee.
"The Will Levis experiment failed. The Titans responded by doing the right thing and selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Sobleski wrote.
"Unlike other organizations in this year's draft, Tennessee understood that the longer a franchise waits to address the game's most important position, the further it falls behind everyone else. Ward still has to prove himself, of course. But he was worth the selection, giving the Titans the chance to actually compete in a conference that features Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow."
The Titans picked Levis knowing he was the No. 4 quarterback at best in his class that also had Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all chosen within the top four picks. Tennessee didn't want to think about that this time around, taking the surefire best quarterback in the class in Ward.
Ward will now be compared to the entire league as opposed to the rookie class, which could make things harder. He's in the AFC, the conference that has most of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, so he will need to find a way to be better than those signal callers who have been excellent in the primes of their career.
