Brian Callahan History Could Hint at Titans Second-Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in next week's NFL Draft, giving them their quarterback of the future.
Their next pick is a bit of a question mark, but ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes Brian Callahan's history with the Cincinnati Bengals could offer a clue as to what position the Titans may target.
"Callahan's Bengals added Tee Higgins with the number 33 pick in 2020 to help kick-start the offense. Higgins has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons since, and his 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season helped cement a four-year, $115 million contract extension in March," Davenport writes.
"If one of the first-round graded pass catchers spills over from the first round, the Titans could look to upgrade their current group of unproven receivers — a la Cincinnati.
"Calvin Ridley's 1,000-yard season last year was only the fifth time a Titans receiver had done so over the previous 20 years. Ridley will warrant some attention from opposing defensive coordinators. But, there aren't any playmakers that genuinely strike fear in opposing teams."
The Bengals added Higgins shortly after taking quarterback Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick, and it paid off for the team. The Bengals were in the Super Bowl just two seasons after taking Burrow and Higgins to start their draft.
Callahan may not be the general manager, but there is reason to believe Mike Borgonzi could be a fan of this idea as well.
While with the Kansas City Chiefs, Borgonzi and the front office have been unafraid to take skill players early. The Chiefs have taken a wide receiver or running back in either the first or second round in five of the last six drafts, and that trend for Borgonzi could continue with the Titans next week.
