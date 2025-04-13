Titans Have Many NFL Draft Holes to Fill
The Tennessee Titans are going into next week's NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick, but that won't solve all of their problems that plague the team.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker dives into what is causing problems for Tennessee at the moment.
"The Titans‘s approach to their quarterback position was one of the driving dominos for lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. With Tennessee hardly budging and expressing minimal interest in veterans, it appears close to finalized that the team will select one (likely Cam Ward) with the first-overall pick. With that new quarterback in tow, the team will need another receiver next to Calvin Ridley after finishing 24th in team PFF receiving grade. At linebacker, only Cody Barton reached even 120 defensive snaps a season ago, as the Titans have lost all of Jack Gibbens, Jerome Baker and Luke Gifford," Locker writes.
"The Titans ranked 28th in team PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024, and that was before moving on from Harold Landry III — making drafting a high-upside edge defender a priority. A similar attitude should follow at cornerback with Chidobe Awuzie no longer in Nashville. The Titans have requisite starters at the position (L’Jarius Sneed, Darrell Baker Jr., Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary), but none turned in a 63.0 PFF coverage grade last year."
The Titans' struggles can't all be solved in this year's draft, but they can take care of the tip of the iceberg and fill in some of the major needs like quarterback before diving into the bigger issues.
The Titans just need to focus on getting better everywhere in the upcoming season, and while that can be a tall task, having no set positional needs and just getting better in general as a football team could be a good way to tackle the rebuild.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!