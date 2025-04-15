Titans Showing Interest in Rising Defensive Prospect
The Tennessee Titans continue to file in several appealing prospect names into the building during the weeks leading up to this year's draft, and have continued that trend with their latest visit in the books.
According to The Draft Network, the Titans have brought in Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander for a top-30 visit.
Alexander has been one of the more highly viewed prospects within the defensive front in this year's class, with the Titans adding to the list of potential suitors that could take intrigue on day two of the draft.
He spent five years with Toledo en route to surging up the boards for this draft, most recently putting together a campaign with 40 total tackles, four passes defended, and 3.5 sacks. Alexander also made sure to log an interception and a defensive touchdown in the process of his 2024 season.
The 6-foot-4, 300-plus pounder has shown upside both as a run-stopper, as well as being an effective part in the pass rush to combine impressive size and versatility that could appeal to Tennessee.
Currently, the Titans' defensive front has some standouts in guys like Jeffrey Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, and Arden Key, but you can never have too many great pass rushers within one defense, making Alexander worth a notable look come later this month.
With multiple scouts and faces around the league viewing Alexander as a top-64 talent, the Titans might have to take a deep look into his services atop the second round with their 35th-overall pick if they want to bring him into the fold, as Tennessee currently doesn't have a third-rounder at their disposal.
Perhaps a trade-up could be on the table, but it remains to be seen how much this front office likes what they see from the Toledo product.
The Titans will get their draft motions rolling once the first round kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
