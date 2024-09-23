Brian Callahan Takes Blame for Titans Losses
The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first win after falling 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans were in control for much of the first two games, but that wasn't the case against the Packers. It was easily their worst showing yet as a team, and that has disappointed coach Brian Callahan.
"At the end of the day, I have not done a good enough job," Callahan said after the game via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're an 0 and 3 football team, and I'm an 0 and 3 head coach. It's embarrassing and disappointing. I have to be a lot better than I've been. This is frustrating and unfortunate, and not what I thought we were capable of to start the season."
For a first-time head coach, Callahan was expected to face some challenges, and he's getting those head on right away as he starts his tenure. He has been through a lot of ups and downs during these games, mainly with quarterback Will Levis and his turnover woes.
The Titans committed their sixth and seventh turnovers in the loss against the Packers, which put them in first place throughout the entire league in the statistic — not one that you want to be in the lead on. Those turnovers are a big reason behind these losses, and there is no sign of those letting up anytime soon.
Words have been spoken throughout the weeks, and the ideas of how to improve are great. However, the execution needs to begin matching the words if the Titans want to have any chance of salvaging something out of this season.
The Titans will look to get their first win next week against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!