Jameis Winston Would Love to Play for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are looking for quarterback help this offseason. While many expect them to take one with the No. 1 overall pick, there are others who could see them passing on a quarterback with the top pick and instead signing a veteran option.
Also, there is a thought process that the Titans could draft a quarterback with their first pick and also sign a veteran quarterback.
For most fans in Tennessee, the final option would be the best one. Bringing in the future of the franchise is needed, but a veteran to mentor that quarterback and potentially even start to begin the 2025 season would be wise.
At least on the veteran front, there is one quarterback who is being very open about his interest in playing for the Titans.
During a recent interview, Jameis Winston was very adamant that he would love to play in Tennessee.
"Man I would love to go to Nashville, I'd still be in the dirty south," Winston said. "I'm from Alabama, my Birmingham is two hours down the road from Nashville. Anywhere I get an opportunity to play I would love it."
Winston is coming off of a 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns that saw him get quite a bit of playing time. He took over as the starter following Deshaun Watson's torn Achilles.
He didn't end the year as the starter, but he played decently during his time under center.
When all was said and done, Winston played in 12 games, completing 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bringing in Winston would not be anything close to a long-term option. However, if they draft a quarterback at No. 1 and sign Winston to compete in the quarterback room, that would be a solid move.
All of that being said, Winston's enthusiasm about playing in Nashville could help his case when free agency opens up.
