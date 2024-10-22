Buccaneers Become Instant Trade Candidate for Titans WRs
The Tennessee Titans have a few wide receivers that could be available for the right price ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. There is now a new team that could be in the market for wide receiver help.
Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone from the position being a strength to a weakness in the matter of a week.
Mike Evans went down with a hamstring injury during last night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Late in the game, Chris Godwin went down with a gruesome looking leg injury that will sideline him for quite awhile as well.
With that in mind, the Buccaneers make sense as a team that should become a trade partner for the Titans.
Tennessee has a few options to choose from. DeAndre Hopkins is the biggest name, while Tyler Boyd is the sleeper target. Calvin Ridley might be available for the right price as well.
Tampa Bay would likely love to acquire a piece like Hopkins. Godwin being out for an extended time is a big loss. Even if Evans come back, they would want another potential star wideout to play alongside him.
Hopkins has had a bit of a down year this season, but so has the entire Titans offense. Throughout the first six games of the year, he has caught 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. With a quarterback like Baker Mayfield, it seems very likely that his production would rise.
Boyd has been productive this season as well. He has racked up 18 catches for 170 yards. He hasn't found the end zone yet, but joining the Buccaneers would give him a bigger role in a pass-heavy offense.
Ridley would be the least likely trade candidate from the Titans, but he hasn't produced well. He has also been very vocal about his frustration with the team.
On the year, Ridley has just 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Any of those three wide receivers would be a big help for Tampa Bay as they try to bounce back from the injuries they have suffered. It would not be shocking to see them reach out to Tennessee about a potential trade.
All of that being said, the Titans have some decisions to make. They have a lot of players who could be moved across the roster. With the trade deadline coming up quickly, rumors are going to be flying around left and right.
