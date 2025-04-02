Cam Ward Compared to Titans' Division Rival
The Tennessee Titans will look to move up the ladder in the AFC South next season, potentially with a new quarterback in Cam Ward.
The goal for the Titans should be to catch the Houston Texans, who have won the last two division titles with the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud under center.
That same year, the Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. Richardson has struggled with injuries and contributions in his two seasons in the league, but Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Colts quarterback and Ward should be viewed the same way.
"A trade that huge in scope would be a rarity, even in today's more free-wheeling NFL. But the Titans also have the third pick in Round 2, and they could consider a conditional pick in 2026 as well," Davenport writes.
"With all due respect to presumptive No. 1 pick Cam Ward, he's no more a sure thing than Richardson at this point."
"And if the Titans could somehow acquire Richardson without sacrificing the No. 1 selection, they could either go the best player available route with Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter or flip the pick for a veritable bonanza of selections."
If Ward is on the same level as Richardson, who has looked the part of a bust in his first two NFL seasons, maybe the Titans should be pushing the brakes on going all in.
If the Titans get a version of Ward that is comparable to Richardson, he probably won't be in Tennessee past his rookie contract.
The Titans need to make sure whoever they pick at No. 1 is a slam dunk, especially if it is a quarterback, otherwise the team will fall into the same cycle as before.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!