Titans Urged to Trade For 49ers WR
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a quarterback, but they could also use a high-end wide receiver that he can catch passes from.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests a trade that would send former first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers to the Titans for a fifth-round pick.
"Stop yawning. And frowning. The 49ers got a fifth-rounder from the Washington Commanders for Deebo Samuel," Davenport writes.
"Good luck getting significantly more for an injured Aiyuk."
"The expectation by most is that the Tennessee Titans will use the first pick in this year’s draft to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward."
"... The Titans aren’t going to contend in 2025, so the team can afford to wait for Aiyuk to get healthy. Add Aiyuk to Ridley and potentially a Day 2 rookie pick, and suddenly Tennessee’s wideout corps goes from a major liability to an asset."
The Titans were loaded at wide receiver a year ago, adding Ridley and Tyler Boyd to play alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Now, only Ridley is on the roster, and while the team added Van Jefferson in free agency from the Pittsburgh Steelers, there needs to be one more asset.
The Titans likely will use an early pick on a wide receiver, but if they were to trade their fifth-round selection to acquire Aiyuk, it would allow Tennessee to go out and get a different position of need, potentially a pass rusher, early in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick.
Aiyuk would cost a lot of money, but the Titans have the cap space to absorb his contract, and the offense has a place for him to shine. If it doesn't work out, it's only a fifth-round pick, so if an opportunity like this presented itself, Tennessee should take advantage.
