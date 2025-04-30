Cam Ward Emerging as Titans Leader
It hasn't even been a week since the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but he's already proving why he was made the top selection.
Ward is expected to be the team's franchise quarterback moving forward, and he already showcased those leadership qualities over the weekend by reaching out to his fellow members of the rookie class upon being drafted by the team.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi praised Ward for his willingness to be a team player.
"That's the type of teammate Cam is," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And that's everything we heard about him through the process, is he's one of the guys. I think that's why a lot of his teammates gravitate toward him. He was tweeting at them right after that, but that just shows you his leadership, his team-ability."
Borgonzi is excited to see Ward develop and believes that he has a skillset to lead a group of men, most of whom are older and more experienced than him.
"A lot of that, we talked with him before the draft, he has great awareness in terms of where he is at," Borgonzi said of Ward via Wyatt. "He knows that stepping into an NFL locker room, he's going to have to earn the respect of everybody in that locker room. First, building relationships with everyone on the team is a big part of it.
"But that's one of the special things about him that we kind of learned through the process, that he has great awareness. And I think he knows he has to earn the respect of everyone here."
Ward will have the opportunity to earn that respect during minicamp, OTA's and training camp before the start of his rookie season.
