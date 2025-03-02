Cam Ward Explains His Fit With Titans
For as long as they hold the No. 1 overall pick, the Tennessee Titans will be in the conversation surrounding Miami quarterback Cam Ward in some capacity.
As a result, Ward was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week about where he sees himself potentially fitting in with Tennessee. Despite some concerns that any quarterback the Titans could draft would struggle on a the team's less-talented roster, Ward sees himself as an immediate contributor as a starter.
“It’s a great staff they’ve put together,” Ward said. “They’ve got unbelievable players. So I just hope that God puts me, you know, in the situation. ... I was able to watch a couple of their games this past season. A lot of their route concepts are similar stuff that we do [at Miami]. So, if I were drafted there, I just think it’d be plug-and-play.”
Ward and Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders are generally seen as the top quarterbacks in this year's draft with names like Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and more not too far behind. Both Ward and Sanders elected not to participate in drills at the combine though both were in attendance on the sidelines at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday to watch as the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers went through the 40-yard dash and more.
During his only season at "The U," Ward completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions to along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores.
He may very well be the No. 1 overall pick -- whether the Titans are selecting or not - when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
