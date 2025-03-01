Titans Projected to Sign Eagles Star DT
The opening of this offseason's NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the Tennessee Titans could be primed to make a handful of eye-catching additions on the open market.
While they aren't a team that totally jumps off the page with their available money to spend, they rank near the top ten in cap space with just over $50 million, allowing for a few notable names to be picked up in free agency and hopefully provide for a few steps forward in the season ahead.
Among the names to keep an eye on for the Titans could be Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who ESPN's Aaron Schatz predicts as a potential pickup for Tennessee to help fill out a front-seven with some already appealing contributors.
"Williams has been a quietly effective interior defensive lineman for the Eagles over the past four seasons, but he was not so quiet in Super Bowl LIX. He had four tackles, two sacks and one quarterback hit," Schatz wrote. "Williams had 5.0 sacks and ranked sixth in pass rush win rate (12.8%) among interior linemen in 2024. The defensive line is the strength of the Titans' defense, and Williams would slot right in next to Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat."
In the opening stages of this offseason, new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi made it clear that the team was looking to beef up the trenches. During his first press conference, he mentioned the front office is aspiring for a "big, physical team in the trenches that is fast and violent on the football field." An acquisition of Williams could be a strong start in that regard.
Williams emerged as a strong player on Philadelphia's defensive line in 2024 and could bring that same energy to Tennessee. During his fourth season as a pro, he posted five sacks with 24 total tackles, also adding a forced fumble in the process.
Next to a pair of standout playmakers in Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, the Titans can keep fortifying their defensive front to terrorize opposing offensive lines and keep building the defense up from where the unit stood a season ago.
The Titans won't become a Super Bowl contender overnight, but the improvements have to start somewhere. Their defensive line can act as a foundation for putting that success together.
Tennessee's defense is far from devoid of talent, and it clearly shows as they were the second-best defense in yards allowed for 2024. However, it's a group that needs an extra impact player or two to reach the next level. Perhaps Williams can be that guy.
The Titans will officially get their free agency events underway when negotiations open up across the NFL on March 10.
