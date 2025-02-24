NFL Draft Expert Sends Titans Message About Cam Ward
There's some doubt surrounding the talented of the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, which naturally places the Tennessee Titans in the middle of the conversation. In possession of the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans have the opportunity to select a franchise quarterback, though there's certainly other intriguing options.
Whether the Titans elect to go with a game-changing defender like edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback Travis Hunter, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks Tennessee needs to make sure it's done it's due diligence on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
"But they need to do their homework on Cam Ward, and if they feel confident and comfortable with him and they feel like he can be their guy going forward, I wouldn't have any issue whatsoever if they decided that was going to be the direction they went," Jeremiah said, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.
Ward isn't a lock to be the No. 1 pick but it's the general consensus that he's the best quarterback in the draft followed by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Regardless of what Jeremiah has to say, Ward already made his message clear to the Titans or any team that's in position to select him.
“OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault," Ward said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”
Ward ended the 2024 season 305 of 454 passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores on the ground.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
