Analyst Makes Strong Case for Titans to Draft QB
The Tennessee Titans wouldn't surprise many people if they took a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team has virtually two options should they go with a signal caller: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the team should go with the latter option, taking Ward over Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.
"There are plenty of cases where teams should have more patience with young quarterbacks. But if Will Levis was the answer for the Titans, they wouldn't hold the No. 1 overall pick," Ballentine writes.
"Cam Ward might not be the same level of prospect as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye last year, but he's good enough to be considered the top passer in this class.
"That will have to be enough for the Titans. Brian Callahan needs a quarterback he believes in and there's not a strong case that the organization believes in Levis anymore.
"Ward's arm talent and ability to extend the play will bring excitement to the Titans offense."
Ward's talent is undeniable, and his experience playing for three different schools in five years should prepare him well for what the NFL has in store.
Ward isn't the biggest prospect that has walked into the NFL in recent years at the quarterback position, which may explain some hesitancy from the Titans if they were to take him.
Ward will be a roll of the dice if the Titans choose him, just like anyone would be if they went No. 1 in a draft without a consensus top choice. However, they could find themselves reaping the rewards if they are able to get Ward to buy into what the Titans have going at the moment.
