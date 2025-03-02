Titans Meet With RB at NFL Combine, But There's One Issue
For whatever questions the Tennessee Titans are facing next season, the running back position isn't necessarily at the top of the list.
The Titans have a talented backfield with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears but that didn't stop Tennessee from talking to running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Per reports from CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, the Titans joined a handful of other teams that had formal meetings with Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash on Saturday, the second-best time among running backs at this year's event.
The Houston native spent three seasons at Texas, waiting his turn behind NFL running backs like Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears) and Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers). Blue proved to be a touchdown machine in 2024, finishing the season with 134 carries for 730 yards and eight touchdowns along with 42 catches for 368 yards and six more scores. Four of those total touchdowns came in the College Football Playoff.
However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Blue this past season. He lost the starting job at the start of conference play due to fumbling issues, bringing his career total to six with five lost fumbles in two seasons. Blue's hands also measured at 8 1/4" at the Combine, which was the second-smallest among this year's participants in Indianapolis. His ability to hold on to the rock will be something to watch during his rookie season, regardless of where he ends up.
Though he'll need to prove he can have improved ball security at the next level, there's no doubting his speed and dynamic athleticism. Blue showcased some impressive make-you-miss ability during his college career, as he routinely juked out opposing defenders before picking up extra yardage.
During the regular season, Blue told Tennessee Titans on SI that he takes pride in making defenders miss in the open field.
"We love watching each other make plays, and when someone makes a big play or makes a guy miss, the whole room is excited," Blue said. "I take a lot of pride in making guys miss, whether that's the first guy or whether that's multiple guys because I know that those guys in the room gonna have my back."
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at the NFL Combine this week that he's "happy" with the current backfield led by Pollard and Spears but admitted that they can't rule out not potentially adding to the running back room at some point in the draft.
"I'm happy with those guys," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But I do think there's room to continue to add there. See if you can't find a different style runner that maybe complements those guys. We'll see what that looks like. There's a lot of different sizes and shapes that those guys come in."
