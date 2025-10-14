All Titans

Titans Fans React to Brian Callahan Firing

There were an overwhelming number of Tennessee Titans fans in favor of the team's decision to fire head coach Brian Callahan.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans fans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
/ Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
No team wants to deal with a mid-season change at head coach, but the Tennessee Titans were left with no other option. Their fluke win over the Arizona Cardinals was quickly diminished by a dreadful loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

After losing, 20-10, the Titans made an abrupt decision. While Brian Callahan seemed to be part of the team's plans through the rest of the season, a decision was made as he was met with the harsh reality of the NFL. In return, his father, Bill, left the team as well. Regardless, Titans fans had a few questions after the firing.

"Isn’t Chad Brinker the only one who has stayed and been a part of all these firings? Could he be the problem?" one fan asked. Another questioned, "So who will release the statement when Chad Brinker is fired? He needs to go with Callahan. Where’s the accountability for the man with all the control?"

This fan commented a photo saying, "Chad Brinker is the problem, change my mind." Someone else put the team on blast, "They have gone thru several head coaches, QB’s and GM’s…the problem is the ownership..the one thing that hasn’t changed at all..ownership is pathetic."

"What's he supposed to do with that dumpster fire of a roster?" one fan asked as interim HC Mike McCoy is left with a brutal stretch to finish the 2025 season. This led to another comment, "Friendly reminder he had the EXACT same record as Kevin Stefanski in the past 2 seasons."

Should the Cleveland Browns fire Stefanski, he could be a key candidate to keep an eye on. That said, Titans fans aren't holding out hope, "If form holds true we’ll just hire another coach who’ll uphold the brilliant run,run,pass, punt offensive scheme."

"It doesn’t mean a miracle is happening. It just means that we admitted a mistake and now we can make a whole new set of catastrophic decisions," this individual commented. Someone else wrote, "you couldn't even give us the fun of vrabel beating his a** next week first? can we not be entertained?!"

Their response led to a comment, "Meanwhile vrabel is gonna turn the patriots back into a dynasty it would seem.."

With all roads leading to the Titans vs. New England Patriots, there's no doubt this is a statement game for Vrabel. Currently on his second head coaching gig, Titans fans' clearly haven't forgiven Brinker and company for letting him go.

