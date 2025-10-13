Titans Schedule Looks Bleak After Raiders Loss
The Tennessee Titans are going back to the drawing board after a 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Titans rolled the dice in Sin City, but they ultimately came up short, dropping to 1-5 on the season. However, things could go from bad to worse after not picking up a winnable opportunity against the Raiders.
"The Titans squandered their best chance to get a win over the next few weeks against the Raiders, who were 1-4 before Sunday," ESPN insider Turron Davenport wrote.
"Any promise from the previous week's win over the Cardinals died, and the Titans have still not won consecutive games since 2022. The defense tried to keep them in the game, but the Titans couldn't overcome another dismal effort from the offense. There could be another losing streak on the horizon with former head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots coming to Nashville next week. The Titans then travel to Indianapolis and get the Chargers at home the following week."
When the Titans take a step forward, it appears they also take two or three steps back, as was evidenced in the loss against the Raiders. They struggled to get anything going in the first half, and only 10 points were put on the board in the second half.
Three turnovers cost the Titans tremendously as it dug themselves further into a hole. This is something they will have to fix going into practice this week.
"The Titans' offense struggled to move the football once again. Tennessee found itself consistently behind the chains because of penalties and sacks allowed," Davenport wrote.
"Another issue was its insistence on playing horizontal football, especially with the screen game. Offensive play caller Bo Hardegree dialed up screen plays on five of their 59 snaps on offense. The Titans gained only eight yards on the screen plays -- none of which led to a first down."
A matchup against former head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots should motivate the Titans, but it won't be easy. The Pats have won their last three games, including one against the undefeated Buffalo Bills on the road.
Then, the Titans have games against two teams above .500 before their Week 10 bye, so things could be looking dark for the team in the foreseeable future.
All the Titans can do is learn from their mistakes, practice hard and execute a stronger game plan next week.
