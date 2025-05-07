Cam Ward Gives Titans Optimism
The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era in franchise history with Cam Ward being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan named Ward as the biggest reason for optimism for the Titans this season.
"The Tennessee Titans hope that they've found their answer at quarterback. The club selected Miami signal-caller Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft," Sullivan wrote.
"While his selection was somewhat overlooked given the Jaguars' trade up to get Travis Hunter and the fall of Shedeur Sanders, Ward brings Nashville the promise of a changing tide after three-straight seasons of under .500 football."
While there isn't a guarantee that Ward will emerge into the franchise quarterback the Titans are looking for, he provides a lot more hope than Will Levis, the team's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Levis struggled mightily last season in his first year as the full-time starter. Injuries and turnovers plagued his season as the Titans fell to 3-14 on the season. While an argument could be made that Levis needed more continuity in the offense after switching head coaches between his first and second year, the Titans had an opportunity to take Ward to succeed Levis and took it.
Ward will have to learn the Titans offense quickly and get his batch of receivers acclimated to fit the system. He proved in five years of college going to three different schools that he can adjust on the fly, and the Titans hope that his experiences at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami will prepare him for Tennessee.
Ward will participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which takes place from Friday until Sunday.
