Titans Day 3 Rookie Has Starter Potential
The Tennessee Titans continued their tradition of taking a Day 3 tight end in the NFL Draft by selecting Texas' Gunnar Helm in the fourth round.
For the third time in four years, the team selected a tight end on Day 3, as Helm joins his teammates Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle on the roster.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter believes there is a chance that Helm could challenge them quickly for playing time and snaps.
"With Nick Vannett no longer on the Titans roster, Helm and third-year pro Josh Whyle figure to fight for the 10 starts Vannett accumulated in 2024. Helm's receiving skills, coverage awareness and toughness after the catch should get him on the field with Chigoziem Okonkwo in 12 personnel early in the year and possibly make Helm a starter by mid-October," Reuter wrote.
Okonkwo is also a free agent at the end of the season, so the Titans could have a starting goal with Helm in the coming years.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes that Helm could also start for the Titans in due time.
"A combination tight end with good size and soft hands, Helm developed rapidly in the high-scoring Texas offense," Zierlein wrote.
"He is a capable route runner who can be used on all three levels but was allowed free releases and frequent open looks that he won’t see as a pro. His size, hands and feel for space make him a quarterback-friendly target capable of moving the sticks at opportune times. He’ll need to thicken his lowers and improve his hand usage to handle in-line blocking chores in the NFL. Helm projects as a future TE2 with three-down potential."
Helm will participate in the Titans' rookie minicamp, which is scheduled from Friday until Sunday at the team's facility.
