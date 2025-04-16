Cam Ward Hints at Titans Pick in Fortnite Stream
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it may be the worst-kept secret in the league that Cam Ward will be the selection.
Ward also gave fans a major hint as to who he would be playing for while chatting with fans during a Fortnite live stream.
When asked who he believed were the best running backs in the league, Ward answered with some of his potential future teammates.
The conversation went to wide receivers, and Treylon Burks caught a mention before he could catch passes from him during the season.
Ward's playful nature appears to be resonating with the fans, and it also shows his excitement about coming to the Titans.
Pro Football Network writer Owain Jones has Ward going No. 1 overall in his latest mock draft.
"All roads lead to Tennesee for Cam Ward, the overwhelming favorite to be the first overall selection. The 2025 quarterback class is a step back from the previous year, but the Titans must play the board before them. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is the top passer and has the creative instincts, proven production, and experience to elevate the Titans’ offense," Jones writes.
Once he arrives in Nashville, he will officially take over as the starting quarterback, a role that Will Levis held this past season.
Levis struggled in his lone year as the starter, leading the team to a 3-14 record after being challenged by accuracy and turnovers throughout the season.
Ward is now counting down the days where he can officially join the Titans and become their franchise quarterback, where he will look to bring the team out of its rebuild.
The NFL Draft is scheduled from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
