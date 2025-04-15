Dolphins Shut Down Titans Hopes for Star WR
Any hopes that Tennessee Titans had at potentially landing Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appear dashed.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters during a pre-draft press conference that the team is not "pursuing" a trade for Hill amid plans to move on from veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
"That is not anything that we're pursuing," Grier said of a potential Hill trade, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it."
With Tennessee's likely addition of rookie quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick, Hill's name has been floated in trade speculation this offseason for the Titans. Along with Hill himself hinting at the end of the 2024 regular season that he had a desire to be traded, his expiring contract and continued off-the-field issues could also motivate the Dolphins to part ways.
Police were recently called to Hill's home in Miami to settle a domestic dispute between Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who just so happens to be the sister of former Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. No arrests were made and no charges were filed, per ESPN.
During the annual NFL's annual meeting, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that the team planned to "move forward" with Hill on the roster.
"We are fully planning to move forward as a better version of our relationship with Tyreek and the Miami Dolphins," McDaniel said in March. "I have no reason to think otherwise."
Hill, 31, finished this past season with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns along with eight carries for 53 yards. Despite playing in all 17 games, it was the first time he failed to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, though the extended absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was major reason for Hill's dip in usual production.
