Ohio State QB Sends Bold Message to NFL, Titans
The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Cam Ward with the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there's one player who believes it should be him instead.
Ohio State quarterback and national champion Will Howard is expected to be taken at some point in the draft, but he believes he should warrant consideration for the top pick.
"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class," Howard said via ESPN writer Elizabeth Merrill. "I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times.
"S--- happens. You've got to be able to deal with it, and it's the mentally tough people that are able to overcome those things. I think in my career I've just had to do that over and over again, and I've realized it's a never-ending cycle."
Howard faced a ton of adversity throughout his college career, spending four years at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State this past season.
Once at Ohio State, he put his head down and got to work, hoping to lead the Buckeyes as far as he could while also boosting his draft stock. Howard was able to do both.
"The minute you meet him, you just recognize that one, he's got an infectious personality," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told ESPN.
"I mean, he can lead people, and that was important. Then we started talking football. He's bright. He could recall plays; he could verbalize what he had done in games. It was like talking to an NFL player. By the time I got done with that conversation, that won me over more than anything."
Howard probably won't be Tennessee's number one pick, and there's a good chance he may not be taken until very late in the draft, but if he isn't with the Titans, he'll try to make them regret that choice any chance he gets.
