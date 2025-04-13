Titans' Jeffery Simmons Shares Thoughts on First Pick
The Tennessee Titans have just under two weeks to narrow down who they'd like to target with their number one overall pick for this month's draft, and it seems the field is getting more and more sorted out by the day.
Most signs at this point signal towards the Titans using their top pick on Miami's Cam Ward, viewed as this year's likely best quarterback and best answer to Tennessee's quarterback woes, and lead this offense to the next level.
And while Ward may be the leader in the clubhouse for those first-overall honors in Tennessee, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is still seemingly keeping an open mind for the Titans' top selection.
Simmons was asked about a bit of his thoughts on the Titans' number one pick during an interview from CBS Sports, keeping the doors open for Tennessee to go in an array of different directions.
"I think [Cam Ward] and [Shedeur Sanders] are both just great QBs," Simmons said. "But at the end of the day, I'm also a defensive player, too...I wouldn't be mad if we went and got [Abdul Carter]."
It's been a compelling debate amongst the Titans across recent months as to how they should approach their number one pick between a quarterback or one of the star blue-chip defenders atop the board.
For Simmons, it seems like Tennessee can't go wrong no matter the route they choose.
However, it's been a discussion in recent weeks that's largely tilted in Ward's favor, as many insiders and multiple reports seem to indicate Tennessee's interest in target the top quarterback once they're on the clock at the end of April. The signal caller's ceiling as a dynamic arm talent, athlete, and versatile option under center has since impressed those in the scouting realm, and as a result, the Titans may be on board as well.
The Titans will finalize their decision at number-one once the Titans officially land on the clock on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!