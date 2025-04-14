Former Titans GM Makes Concerning Rookie QB Comparison
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon was in charge of the last two drafts for the team.
He was beginning to prepare for his third go-around before the Titans fired him back in January.
While he doesn't currently hold a job in the NFL, Carthon knows a lot about this year's class and compared one of his former players to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
"Cathon [sic] said that as a pure quarterback, he would compare Jalen Milroe to Malik Willis. But looking for a comparison for a player who is "dynamic" and "so explosive with the ball in his hands," he would go with Taysom Hill. Wilson noted that he has concerns about Milroe when it comes to pure pocket passing, but nobody can debate his elite athleticism," CBS Sports contributor Shanna McCarriston writes.
"Carthon added that Milroe has the same deficiencies that Willis had, with their processing being a step off. Their strengths are also similar, being able to squeeze the ball into tight windows. Quarterbacks with lesser arm strength than them have to be a "little more anticipatory," Carthon explained.
"When it comes to the Hill comparisons, the two are athletic and can do a lot with the ball in their hands. Milroe could find himself as a member of a quarterback room where he may not be the starter, but the team may work him into packages without forcing him into the game."
Willis was the team's incumbent starting quarterback when Carthon took over, but he drafted Will Levis to unseat him as the starter in his first draft with the team.
Carthon ultimately traded Willis to the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the season. In his first year with the Packers, Willis went 2-0 in his starts with the team.
Now, the Titans find themselves looking to draft their third quarterback in four years.
