Cam Ward Opens Up About Titans Potential
Cam Ward, following the worst performance of his rookie season thus far, shook up the media with some choice words about his game, and the Titans team as a whole. While specifics are probably better left unsaid, the rookie's outbreak served as the rotten cherry on top for one of the worst weeks for the franchise in recent memory.
On Ward's comments, Titans HC Brian Callahan said, "He's learning how to deal with you guys and how to understand how to have those conversations and still maintain the image that he wants to maintain as a starting quarterback. Growing up is not always easy. I think there's some things that he's learning along the way just like we all do."
Now, in the week-after-wake of the aforementioned Texans' loss, Ward turned his previous tonal afflictions on their head with a string of lighter, more positive comments ahead of the Titans' road matchup with the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals.
"It's been good" Ward said, on the topic of his rapport with the rest of the team in the midst of their 0-4 start. "It's also been more of me seeing their side as well. We had some conversations, but it's been good. We're still the same teammates in and outside the locker room. I've got some good guys around me."
"We know that we haven't played our best ball yet. We've got a lot of potential on this roster. We've just got to go prove it on Sundays."
While it's easy to get frustrated with the Titans, and completely fair, from a fan's perspective, Ward is right that the team could and should be better, on paper. Not only has the first overall pick shown on more than a few occasions that he's capable of a higher ceiling than the team has set for him, but his surrounding weapons - Calvin Ridley, primarily - were expected to contribute on a much higher level than they have a month into the year.
"I've lost football games before," Ward continued. "It's more just learning from it fast and minimizing it fast. That's the biggest thing. Also, we've got a lot of games we've got to go try to go 1-0 this week, try to 1-0 every week. So it's really just trying to establish and try to get that first one."
That week-by-week mentality may be the only way forward for a Titans team that feels all but already eliminated from playoff contention. All Titans fans can do now is hope that Ward's (mostly) unfailing optimism translates to success on the field sooner rather than later.
