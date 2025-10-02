Cam Ward Challenges Titans Before Cardinals Game
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is leading his team through some growing pains as the team faces an 0-4 start to the season.
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, has not lived up to the hype so far, but he has been given a bit of leeway given the rest of the roster around him. Regardless of the talent surrounding Ward, the quarterback is tasking his teammates to continue showing up.
"Really just continue to have urgency, and that's everybody. Especially myself. As a whole, the offense. That's the biggest problem right now in my head. We're not helping the defense out and whether defense gives up a touchdown here or there, we're still not doing enough to help those guys out," Ward said.
"They're playing their a** off for us every Sunday and we're not doing our part. It all comes down to us locking in. From myself having bad incompletions to not taking completions to not getting the ball out, from us having a penalty or if it's a drop on receiver, everybody knows. Everybody's got their one job and everybody's got to do their one of eleven. We just got to go get it."
Ward is clearly frustrated, and rightfully so. The Titans are struggling to find ways to win and that can be an issue that compounds itself if losses pile up.
The rookie quarterback is preaching consistency for his team in hopes of pulling out a win in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
"I would say, honestly, just not being consistent," Ward said. "That falls into the execution standpoint and whether I have a bad ball, whether I need to throw it away but also the biggest thing is every time we get in a long situation or get back on track situation, the drive always ends. NFL is hard to play on second and long. It's hard to play on third and long. That's the biggest thing. We have to execute plays every play. It can't just be if we get a big run or a big pass or a spurt. We got to just be consistent."
The Titans will continue to be underdogs at least until they find their first win, and likely for longer than that. They need to prove they can consistently win, but it all starts with getting their first.
