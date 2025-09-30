Would a Titans Win Even Matter Now?
The natural inclination for any team without a win, at any point in the season, is to find a way to get one. This is a sentiment that rookie quarterback and team captain Cam Ward has echoed week after week, loss after loss, in tandem with his teammates and Brian Callahan's coaching staff. This "find a way" mentality makes sense on the surface, but in the Tennessee Titans' scenario specifically, how much would scratching a mark in the win column even matter at this point?
That may sound asinine at first, but truthfully, coming out on top under the team's current regime would do little more than prolong what feels like an inevitable reset. Brian Callahan, as the Titans' head coach, dropped to an abysmal 3-18 record in his tenure after Tennessee lost in shutout fashion, 26-0, on the road against the Houston Texans this past weekend.
Now more than ever, fans and analysts alike are taking the state of the Titans as a sign of the times in many ways, though most of the blame has fallen squarely on Callahan's shoulders. In an effort to ease that weight and give the team a potential new hope, the HC relinquished his play-calling duties against the Texans in favor of QBs coach Bo Hardegree, who went 5-4 as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim play-caller just two seasons ago.
The aforementioned shutout in Houston was the team's first since 2019. Clearly, the problem isn't specific to who's wearing the headset. The only place for fans to point fingers at this point is to the top.
Part of driving that potential change is, unfortunately, losing. If a 3-14 start wasn't enough in his inaugural season, the team winning sporadically with a batch of rookie talent presents ample opportunity for familiar excuses to be made in the wake of what is increasingly becoming recognized as a necessary step for the franchise to take.
Seen through that lens, the question becomes a lot easier to swallow and, in the long run, perhaps insinuates a worthy sacrifice. Would a Titans win now even matter?
No, unless you're someone who wants to see the team in its current state stay on the shelf well past their expiration date. This version of the Tennessee Titans — no matter how well Ward or any of his weapons play — will not work out. If anything, the team should consider making a change behind the wheel while Ward finds his groove in order to fully commit to the new team, and regime, that he and the rest of the roster deserves.
