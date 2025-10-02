Titans QB Dead-Last in Key Category
Through four games, Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward is dead-last in the NFL with a 23.4 QBR. In fact, his number is worse than veteran QB Joe Flacco, who just got benched in Cleveland. The Browns are moving forward with rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, a situation the Titans would love to be in.
Instead, last year's starter, QB Will Levis, underwent season-ending surgery shortly before the 2025 season. Ward, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, is backed up by 33-year-old QB Brandon Allen.
While there's plenty of room to be concerned about Ward's performance, Titans' fans need to take a step back and realize he's only played four games. Their 0-4 start leaves a lot to be desired, though Ward should continue to get better as the season progresses. Somehow, that hasn't been the case.
HC Brian Callahan made a change in play-callers prior to their Week 4 matchup against the 0-3 Houston Texans. Ward, who threw a career high 219 yards the week prior, threw a career-low 108 against the Texans. The play-caller change worked against the team as they were shut-out for the first time since 2019.
From Week 1 to Week 3, Ward's numbers trended in the right direction. He may have only had a QBR of 10 in Week 1, but he was playing against the Denver Broncos defense. Ward's 42.9% completion percentage increased to 60.5% in Week 3, a fantastic sign that the rookie was getting more and more comfortable.
After the dreadful 10 QBR in Week 1, Ward had a career high 33 QBR in Week 2. Keep in mind, only three QBs in the entire league have a QBR less than 33. Coincidentially, both of them have been benched. Other than Flacco, New York Giants QB Russell Wilson has the league's third-worst at 30.9.
In order to paint light on just how dreadful Ward's number is, only 10 NFL QBs have a number that is less than half of Ward's. There are 33 qualified QBs, according to ESPN, with 22 of them having a QBR of 46.8 or higher. The league's top QB is Daniel Jones who has a QBR of 79.7.
For reference, Ward had a QBR of 88.7 in his senior season at Miami. In 2023, it was 65.1 and in 2022 it was 58.3. His QBR continued to climb each and every year in college as the 23-year-old continued to improve. The fact that he showed constant signs of improvement at college is a great start, but he'll need to find some consistency and eventually settle in at the next level.
