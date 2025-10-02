Titans Coaches Becoming Concerned About Jobs
Just four games into the regular season, Tennessee Titans fans are calling for HC Brian Callahan to be fired. The team is 0-4 and has been outscored 120-51 in that span. With a -69 point differential, there's plenty of reasons for the Titans coaching staff to be concerned.
By the end of the 2024 season, the Titans had won just three games. That number seemed incredibly easy to achieve in 2025 with rookie QB Cam Ward leading the charge, but Ward has proved to be as effective as QB Will Levis. Take nothing away from Ward's abilities, but the entire situation in Tennessee is a mess.
Tennessee is staring in the face of an 0-5 start should they fall to the Arizona Cardinals on October 5th. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently spoke about the Titans coaching staff and their thoughts on how the rest of the season is going to play out.
"There is moderate concern among the coaching staff that the front office and ownership might not be as patient as they originally believed, which could lead to change sooner rather than later," Fowler said. "The overall lack of flow from week to week is only intensifying the discomfort. Callahan relinquishing playcalling duties to assistant Bo Hardegree a week ago could buy the staff a little time, but firing him a week after such a change would be counterproductive."
Fowler was quick to mention the Titans Bye in Week 10. Seeing as it's still a few weeks out, that buys Hardegree plenty of time to figure things out. While he was shut out by the 0-3 Houston Texans last week, things take time in the NFL.
"It's one thing to start 0-4 with a rookie quarterback, but it's another to be as noncompetitive as the Titans have been," Graziano said. He added, "There have been red flags, including some game management situations and some postgame news conferences in which Callahan seemed unaware of some of the rules governing replay challenges, etc. If the Titans can win a couple of games, I'm sure that will buy him time, but that's a big if right now, and Callahan hasn't helped himself with some of his gaffes."
Graziano mentioned their first-half lead in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Tennessee, despite not scoring a touchdown, was in that game until the very end. Three weeks later, they were shut-out in one of the most non-competitive games you'll ever see. While neither Graziano nor Fowler believe Callahan's job is on the line this week, both know he'll be gone in due time if the team doesn't rack up a few wins in the near future.
