Cam Ward Preparing For First Titans Test
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward will take the field in his new NFL uniform for the first time when his team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener.
Ward was named the Titans' player to watch ahead of the matchup by Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath.
"The first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is set to play his first snaps for the Tennessee Ttians on Saturday. Cam Ward took the long route to the NFL, as a zero-star recruit out of high school," Sheath wrote.
"Ward showed patience, grit, and determination to make it to the top level of the game, and was rewarded with the opportunity to lead an NFL franchise into a new era. Ward will be joined by his Miami teammate Xavier Restrepo, another player to watch, but a host of other receivers descended upon Nashville this offseason.
"Ward is unlikely to see much action this weekend, but Titans fans will relish seeing their new man in action."
There's a lot of pressure on Ward to perform, especially after the Titans finished 3-14 last season. Ward is viewed as the potential savior and next franchise quarterback for the team, so his performance against the Bucs should give fans a preview of what they could expect moving forward.
Whether Ward performs well or poorly, this performance won't define his career, but the Titans hope he can put some positive plays on tape and get the offense in a rhythm to start the year off right.
On the flip side, there's a key player to watch for the Bucs in their opener. Sheath named first-round wideout Emeka Egbuka as a player to watch for Tampa.
"Emeka Egbuka has the highest floor of any receiver in the 2025 draft class and can reach a very high ceiling. Eyebrows were raised when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took him in Round 1, but he should prove an excellent pick for a team with a previously uncertain future at the position," Sheath wrote.
"Chris Godwin hasn’t practiced after suffering a dislocated ankle against the Ravens in Week 7 last year. That should mean immediate work for Egbuka come September, who could start the season as the team’s WR2 behind Mike Evans."
Egbuka has made quite the impression this offseason for the Bucs and is viewed as one of the best wide receivers in this year's class. He should provide a strong test for the Titans as the first preseason contest comes to a head.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!