Former Titans QB Signs With Steelers
A former Tennessee Titans quarterback is on his way to a new NFL home.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to sign free agent quarterback Logan Woodside on a one-year deal.
Along with adding Woodside to the roster, the Steelers also added free agent offensive guard Andrus Peat, while waiving both long snapper Tucker Addington and offensive guard Nick Broeker.
Woodside, who was recently released by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in July, finds his way to their division rival in Pittsburgh to join their quarterback room containing an eclectic group of four other guys, including Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
Woodside started his career with the Titans back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo, where he played for five years, also winning the 2017 MAC Player of the Year in the process.
Woodside spent two total seasons with the Titans, suiting up in 11 total games for the franchise. He didn't manage to land a start throughout his Tennessee tenure, considering Ryan Tannehill was the one taking those snaps. But in the games he did appear in, he logged one completion on three tries for seven yards, while also logging 14 rushing attempts for 10 total yards.
In December of 2022, he would land on the Titans' practice squad for some time before eventually being picked up by the Atlanta Falcons, where he would stay until hitting free agency in 2024 –– finishing with a similar limited sample size from what he saw in Tennessee, only completing three of four total passes for 27 yards.
He then wound up on the Bengals' practice squad before the 2024 season started, was there for a year, to then fast-forwarded to now, where he resides in Pittsburgh to find a spot on their 53-man roster ahead of next month's regular season.
In a quarterback room like Pittsburgh has in the building, with plenty of solid names at their disposal, it might be a steep climb for Woodside to make his way onto the main roster come September, but he could certainly be worth a look as a name for their practice squad if he auditions well.
