Titans Opponent Suffers Major Injury
The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but one key player will be out for that game after suffering a training camp injury.
"Chargers star OT Rashawn Slater, who was carted off during practice, is feared to have suffered a torn patellar tendon, sources tell The Insiders," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "He’ll have an MRI, but he’s facing a season-ending injury."
Slater, 26, became the league's highest-paid offensive lineman in history after signing a four-year, $113 million extension last week.
The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has emerged into one of the league's best offensive lineman and his loss for the season will be a major blow to a Chargers team hoping to return to the playoffs.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers will turn to veteran Trey Pipkins.
"Chargers OT Rashawn Slater, who signed a four-year, $113 million extension last month and then was carted off the practice field today, suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon, pending further testing, per sources," Schefter tweeted.
"With Rashawn Slater rupturing his patella tendon, the Chargers are likely to now turn to their veteran swing tackle Trey Pipkins III to fill in. Pipkins has started for the team before, and now looks like he will have to do it again."
The Titans are scheduled to play the Chargers on Nov. 2 at Nissan Stadium, which will be the team's Week 9 contest. Last season, the Titans visited the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Chargers won 27-17 and earned their sixth win of the season while the Titans fell to 2-7 on the year.
Injuries are the most unfortunate part of the NFL, even when one team benefits from a star player's absence.
Tennessee will have a much easier time trying to rush Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when the time comes, but that doesn't make the matchup a walk in the park.
The Chargers game will mark one of six opponents the Titans will have against a playoff team from a year ago. The others include the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans (twice), Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, who host the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 7.
