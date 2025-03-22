Cam Ward's Pro Day Huge For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick.
Many are anticipating the Titans' selection, which will likely be Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Ward, like many high-profile quarterback prospects, didn't throw in last month's NFL Scouting Combine, but he will at his Pro Day on Monday, which is huge for teams like the Titans that are trying to evaluate him.
"The feeling at the combine was that Tennessee was aggressively shopping the No. 1 pick, but that sentiment has cooled off a bit. Now signs are trending toward the Titans drafting Ward at the top of the draft, and many sources around the league are preparing for that outcome. Tennessee's moves in free agency — such as signing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and adding reliable veteran guard Kevin Zeitler — and the fact it hasn't created any competition for Will Levis point to the Titans keeping the pick and drafting a QB," ESPN contributor Jordan Reid writes.
"Because Ward did not throw at the combine, there's a lot of anticipation for his March 24 pro day. That's not to say his throws will dictate what happens with the top pick, but his performance will at least influence the chatter about the Titans' plans."
The Titans might be making plans to take Ward on board, but they should see him throw for them in an intimate setting like a Pro Day before using the No. 1 overall pick on him.
The Titans have brought Ward in for a pre-draft visit, so they know about him as a player and his character, but they need to get the complete package on him if they are going to use the most valuable pick on the draft to select him over Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter.
