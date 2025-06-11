Cam Ward Smack Talks With Titans Star at Minicamp
Just because he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't mean Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward can't have a little bit of feistiness to him.
Despite being somewhat soft-spoken with a pleasantly humble approach, Ward doesn't just let his game do the talking, something that was apparent during the team's first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday.
Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told reporters that he and Ward exchanged some playful smack talk during the first minicamp practice, adding that he was impressed with the rookie's ability to perform at a high level while doing so.
"It was predetermined," Simmons said with a smile, per the team website. "I've been hearing how much smack he talks … and I saw him this past weekend and was like: I'm going to be talking smack to you, too. It's fun. … We went back and forth talking smack to each other and he was able to get back in the huddle and throw the ball down the field. That was the most impressive thing, not talking smack to me, but being able to get back in the huddle, get the plays to the guys, and still be able to operate the offense."
This back-and-forth happened during what was Ward's "best practice of the offseason," according to team reporter Jim Wyatt, who had Ward finishing the day 20 of 21 passing, which included 18 straight completions at one point.
Ward's smack-talking personality combined with his elite performance during team periods gives Titans fans even more of a reason to salivate over what's to come during the 2024 season.
Ward will likely make his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9. The Titans will then begin the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.
