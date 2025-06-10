Titans Unlikely to Sign Packers Star CB
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league is reacting to the news of the Green Bay Packers cutting former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander, 28, was cut by the Packers early on Monday after a lot of speculation and trade talks in the first half of the offseason. Ultimately, the Packers never found a suitor and felt it was best for the two sides to move on.
Alexander is two seasons removed from an All-Pro performance, but injuries have derailed his 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Alexander has appeared in just 14 of a possible 34 games for the Packers in the last two seasons, proving not to be worth the four-year, $84 million extension he signed in 2022.
Alexander had two years remaining on his contract, but the Packers were concerned that he would be unable to play up to that valuation.
The release gives Alexander the freedom to sign with any team in free agency, including the Titans. However, a move to Music City isn't likely for the former first-round pick out of Louisville.
While Alexander would make the Titans defense better, especially at the cornerback position, there is already a lot of money tied down to L'Jarius Sneed, who the team acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason. He is expected to return from his quadriceps injury and be the team's top cornerback in the depth chart.
Starting on the opposite side of Sneed is Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a fifth-round pick in last year's draft who stepped into a big role with the aforementioned veteran's injury. Signing Alexander would be a blow to Brownlee's progress, which is the main reason why a deal isn't likely.
General manager Mike Borgonzi may feel different, but Alexander is better suited for a team closer to Super Bowl contention, and that isn't the Titans at the moment.
