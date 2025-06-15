Cam Ward Throws 50-Yard Touchdown at Titans Practice
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft during the team's mandatory minicamp this past week.
The Titans have steadily started to show fans more of Ward's practice clips on social media since he's arrived to Nashville, and one of his latest plays is arguably his best yet.
During live team period, Ward found wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a 50-yard touchdown pass deep down the field.
Ridley and Ward have already started to developed a nice chemistry with each other this offseason, as the former is expected to be Tennessee's No. 1 wideout alongside veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson and rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Xavier Restrepo.
"He can make the throws. He's smart," Ridley said of Ward earlier this offseason, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "He's not afraid of anybody. He's ready to take it on, and I'm excited for him. ... He's gonna be good. He throws great timing. His time is up to date. He's gonna be a problem right now. We just bonding to be friends, brothers, but we're working at the same time, but we're becoming more brothers right now."
Ridley added that he's been impressed by Ward's confidence level as a rookie.
"Cam, to me, he's a dog," Ridley said. "He's confident. That's the biggest thing coming in the league. It's like a humble confidence. He just kind of knows he can play. That's what you want. You want somebody that knows they can play."
It's likely that Ward will make his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9 at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans will then begin the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.
