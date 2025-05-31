Cam Ward Receives High Praise from Titans Star
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has hardly seemed like a rookie in the eyes of his new teammates so far this offseason.
Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the latest players to offer up some high praise for the number one overall pick as Tennessee continues to work its way through OTAs. Ridley recently met with reporters at his youth football camp and talked about impressed he's been with Ward thus far.
"Cam, to me, he's a dog," Ridley said of Ward. "He's confident. That' the biggest thing coming in the league. It's like a humble confidence. He just kind of knows he can play. That's what you want. You want somebody that knows they can play."
Ridley and Ward have driven Titans fans wild on social media recently after the team posted a few clips of the two completing passes together during practice. Ridley has developed an early sense of what Ward can do once he steps onto the field.
"He can make the throws. He's smart," Ridley said. "He's not afraid of anybody. He's ready to take it on, and I'm excited for him. ... He's gonna be good. He throws great timing. His time is up to date. He's gonna be a problem right now. We just bonding to be friends, brothers, but we're working at the same time, but we're becoming more brothers right now."
In his first season with Tennessee this past year, Ridley started 14 of 17 games while finishing with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.
Ward and Ridley could make their in-game debut together in the preseason, but it's unclear as of now whether the Titans' coaching staff will rest Ridley and other veterans during the three-game exhibition slate.
The Titans begin the regular season Sept. 7 on the road against the Denver Broncos.
