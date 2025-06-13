Titans May Have Overpaid New OT
The Tennessee Titans are home to one of the top-10 highest paid offensive tackles in the NFL after signing Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million deal.
Moore's contract has been a topic of conversation ever since the first day of free agency when the deal was agreed to.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes it is one of the three worst contracts in the NFL.
"We've already established that bad teams often overpay to sign good players in free agency," Knox wrote. "In this case, however, the Tennessee Titans overpaid to land a player who might not even be considered "good."
"While Dan Moore Jr. did start 66 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and plays the all-important left tackle position, he's never played particularly well—there's a reason Pittsburgh drafted offensive tackles in the first round of consecutive drafts.
"Last season, Pro Football Focus graded Moore as the league's 46th-best tackle and credited him for five penalties and 12 sacks allowed. That's not exactly the sort of pass protection that screams "franchise tackle."
The only players with worse contracts, in Knox's opinion, are Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It's a harsh proclamation for Moore, especially when he hasn't played a single snap for the Titans yet. He could become the best offensive tackle in the league and prove all of these doubters wrong, but it isn't likely.
Moore has a lot of work to do to be one of the 10 best tackles in the league and earn the money he is being paid. If he can be that for the Titans, the offense could be one of the most improved units in the league, which would help Tennessee get out of the basement in the NFL standings.
