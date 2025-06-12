How Quickly Will Titans Develop Cam Ward?
The Tennessee Titans are building their team around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While Ward is the future of the franchise, the Titans don't have to rush his development.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano questioned how quick the Titans will bring Ward into the fold, and when he will look like a No. 1 overall pick.
"The Titans were convinced on Ward early in the process," Graziano wrote.
"Coach Brian Callahan was instrumental in Joe Burrow's transition to the league when he was the Bengals' offensive coordinator in 2020. Is Ward's rookie season going to look anything like Burrow's first year did before suffering a season-ending knee injury? Is Ward going to struggle to acclimate? Have the Titans built a strong enough infrastructure around Ward to help him succeed early in his career? And what would success even look like for this season's Titans?"
"Tennessee is at the beginning of something, but the fans and the coaching staff certainly would like to see a glimpse this season to give them confidence in a quick turnaround."
The Titans have shown a bit of a slower pace than that of the Chicago Bears when they took Caleb Williams at No. 1 last year. By this time a year ago, Williams was already named the starting quarterback and the Bears were riding with him. The same hasn't happened for the Titans as Ward splits first-team reps with Will Levis.
This could all change between now and training camp as Ward tries to learn the offense and how his teammates operate.
He's off to a strong start in OTAs and minicamp, and the better he looks in practice, the quicker his ascent will be towards the league's best quarterbacks.
