Titans Release Pair of Fourth-Year Players
The Tennessee Titans are remaining busy this offseason with their latest reported roster moves.
According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, the team has waived both wide receiver Tay Martin and linebacker Kyron Johnson with injury designations.
Both cuts come after the Titans reportedly signed veteran defensive lineman James Lynch to a one-year deal on Wednesday following a productive 2024 season with Tennessee.
Martin, a 27-year-old undrafted wideout, has spent three years in the league, with his first two coming as a member of the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Titans in 2024. He appeared in one game during Week 18 of the season, logging two targets and one reception on 49 yards.
As for Johnson, he never suited up in a regular-season game for the Titans during his tenure on their practice squad. He was a sixth-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft at pick No. 181 by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent his rookie season, as well as being with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.
Expect the Titans to make a few more moves around the edges in the month leading up to Tennessee's mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!