Titans Aggravating Weapon is Clearly on the Hot Seat
Heading into last season, Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears was viewed by many as a potential breakout candidate following an impressive showing during his rookie campaign.
However, Spears struggled for most of the season, rushing for just 312 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also logged 30 catches for 224 yards and a score.
Yes, the 23-year-old did show signs of life toward the end of the campaign, but for the most part, Spears was a considerable disappointment in 2024.
Apparently, the Titans felt the same way, which is why they used a Day 3 pick on Michigan halfback Kalel Mullings in the NFL Draft last month.
Spears has two years left on his rookie contract, but it's pretty clear that the former fourth-round pick is on the hot seat at this point.
Tennessee's No. 1 back is Tony Pollard, who quietly posted a 1,000-yard campaign last season (although he posted just 4.2 yards per attempt). The Titans also have Julius Chestnut, who is a fairly intriguing option. And with Mullings now aboard, the running back room is becoming a bit crowded.
Spears has shown obvious signs of talent, so there is definitely reason for hope, especially with an improved offense overall in 2025. Tennessee's offensive line was a mess last year, and we don't even have to get into its quarterback issues.
The Titans definitely worked on their problems in the trenches this offseason, and they of course selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. That could very well open things up for Spears, who didn't really have a whole lot of running room during his sophomore campaign.
One thing is for sure, though: Spears doesn't really have much of a choice here. He has to produce next fall. Otherwise, he may find himself on the chopping block.
