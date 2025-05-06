Expert Sees Major Value in One Titans Draft Pick
Across the three days of action in the 2025 NFL Draft, we saw the Tennessee Titans attack a variety of needs, plugging a good chunk of holes on both sides of the ball.
Though within the Titans' nine picks through six rounds, one selection has received some notable attention from experts, as Tennessee seemingly managed to land significant value deeper down the board on day three.
For The Athletic's Joe Rexrode, the Titans' best value pick may have come from Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor at pick 136, potentially a dangerous weapon within new quarterback Cam Ward's arsenal.
"The Titans went with Florida speedster Chimere Dike, then still got Ayomanor at No. 136," Rexrode wrote. "That’s good value, and in between, the Titans grabbed Texas tight end Gunnar Helm at 120. In less than two hours, Cam Ward’s menu of viable pass-catching options increased significantly. And even if it was one fluky night, it’s nice to bring in a guy in Ayomanor who has “cooked Travis Hunter for 294 yards” on his résumé."
Ayomanor was among two of Tennessee's wide receiver targets to get hauled in on day three, pairing up with Florida's Chimere Dike, who was added a bit further up at 103.
Though with Ayomanor, at pick 136, when looking at his chance of being a nice impact player in the pros, the Titans, on paper, got a major success of an addition with the Stanford product.
He's got solid size at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, combines with good strength and speed, and clearly has the production to show for it against one of the top talents in this year's draft in a dominant college matchup against Travis Hunter.
Of course, Ayomanor may never develop into a prestigious WR1 in the Titans' offense as a day three dart throw, but with the value Tennessee was able to claim with his services nearly outside of the top 150 picks, he's well worth the gamble.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!