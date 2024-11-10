Chargers Get Major Boost for Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon in Week 10 NFL action.
After pulling off an overtime win over the New England Patriots last week, the Titans will look to win their second straight game. Beating the Chargers will not be an easy task, but it could be a statement game from Tennessee that they aren't rolling over after a tough start to the season.
Prior to today's game, Los Angeles has received a major boost on the defensive side of the football.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers will have star pass-rusher Khalil Mack active today after he didn't practice throughout the week.
Mack is still a very lethal pass-rusher for Los Angeles. Even at 33 years old, he is still a massive playmaker and will make an impact on today's game.
So far this season, Mack has played in eight games. He has racked up 26 total tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and five defended passes.
Those numbers show exactly how important it is for the Chargers that Mack will be able to play today.
On the other side of the field, Tennessee will have second-year quarterback Will Levis back on the field. He has missed a lot of time this season due to a shoulder injury.
Levis will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance today. Throughout the rest of the season, he could very well be playing for his job. Should he be unable to put together some big performances, the Titans could very well consider making a quarterback change in the offseason.
Obviously, Levis' job got much more difficult with Mack playing. It will be interesting to see how Mack is able to impact the game.
Hopefully, Levis will be able to come back strong and lead Tennessee to a second win in a row.
