Titans Named Top Landing Spot for Star WR
The Tennessee Titans are going to be an interesting team to watch throughout the rest of the 2024 NFL season and into the offseason. No one knows which direction the franchise will end up heading.
Some believe that they have a quarterback of the future and a solid team surrounding him. Others think the Titans will consider moving on from quarterback Will Levis in the offseason.
Unfortunately, the 2-6 start to the season has suggested that they have more work to do than was expected.
Tennessee will need to add more help for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being next season. After trading away DeAndre Hopkins before the deadline, could they look to add a veteran star wide receiver in free agency?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has suggested that they could look into that option. He has named the Titans as one of the top potential offseason landing spots for Amari Cooper in free agency.
"Cooper would be an ideal target for a team looking to pair a savvy veteran with a young quarterback," Knox wrote. "The Patriots could look to pair him with Drake Maye, while the Titans could look to pair him with a quarterback they target early in the 2025 draft."
Cooper would be a very intriguing target for Tennessee. He's the kind of wide receiver that can take a lot of pressure off of a young quarterback.
Knox seemingly is suggesting that he thinks the Titans will draft a replacement for Levis. Whether they end up doing that or not, Cooper would be a good target for Levis or a rookie signal caller.
During the 2024 season thus far between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, Cooper has had a bit of a down year. He has caught 29 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Even though he hasn't put up superstar caliber numbers, he's still a huge impact receiver who is capable of much bigger production.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Tennessee. Cooper may not end up being a player of interest, but he could make sense as a target.
