Chargers Defender Sends Strong Message to Former Titans Squad
The Tennessee Titans are getting set to face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in Week 10, and while it may just seem like an ordinary matchup, it means a heck of a lot more to one player in particular.
Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden spent the first three years of his career with the Titans, but was traded to Los Angeles shortly before the 2024 campaign began.
Molden took Tennessee's decision to sign safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs as a bit of a slight, which was why he wanted a greater opportunity in LA.
“The reason why I’m here now is because I feel like a team didn’t believe in me,” Molden said, via Thuc Ngi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. “I believed that my best football was ahead of me, and I wanted to play ball and achieve my goals. Like, why not? I’m here doing that.”
Things seem to be working out pretty well for Molden, too.
Through the first eight games of the season, the 25-year-old has logged 34 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
Molden has helped key a Chargers pass defense that is allowing an opponent's passer rating of just 75.9 on the year, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL.
He is one of multiple former Titans players in Los Angeles' secondary, as former Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton is also present in LA's defensive backfield.
Molden, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He displayed considerable versatility during his time in Tennessee, and in his final season with the club, he posted 73 tackles and a pick-six. But apparently, the Titans felt he wasn't getting the job done.
Now, Molden will get a chance to show Tennessee what it is missing this Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!